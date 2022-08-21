new gaming platform paying up to R$ 100.00 quickly?

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the purpose of micro-task applications – like the Bubble Shooter App. These apps offer small payments to users who comply simple activities like watching videos, playing games, reading the news, filling out quizzes, inviting friends and much more.

However, countless micro-task apps fail to deliver on their payment promises. Worse still, they can hide pyramid schemes and cyber scams. So, how to differentiate a reliable application from a fraudulent platform? Check out our Bubble Shooter App review below and know everything about the app: how to download it, how to earn money on the platform, and finally, your confidence level.

Bubble Shooter App – How to download the platform?

If you want to download Bubble Shooter App, you must have a mobile with Android operating system. After all, the app is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, it does not work on Apple devices with iOS. So far, about 10,000 people have downloaded the platform. Therefore, everything indicates that the Bubble Shooter App is still a great novelty in the virtual store. Also, the app is not available in Portuguese for Brazilian users.

How to earn money in the game app?

The Bubble Shooter application is primarily a gaming platform. To earn money, subscribers only need to guarantee good scores in the app’s game. In the game in question, the objective of the subscribers is “to help the mommy cat to save the kitten that is stuck in the tree”. For this, users must match bubbles of equal colors and eliminate them from the screen, thus opening the way.

Contrary to what Brazilian youtubers claim, the app does not pay “R$100 quickly”. The amount of payments, in fact, is much lower. The promise only serves to attract the attention of the followers. In addition, payments are made in dollars, via PayPal. Therefore, transfers can take from 24 hours to 7 business days to clear.

Is Bubble Shooter App Trustworthy? Really paid app?

The best way to check if a to-do app actually pays is to review user reviews on the Play Store. Unlike youtubers, these subscribers have nothing to gain from spreading fraudulent platforms. In the app store, Bubble Shooter App secured a grade of 4.3 (out of 5), considered average.

However, the reviews reveal that the app is not worth it. According to subscribers, it is extremely difficult to reach the minimum withdrawal rate, and the amount of payments does not compensate for the time spent in the app. Check it out below and draw your own conclusions.

“It is very difficult to earn cash for the loot, and every time you pass a level, you have to watch an ad.” – Priscila Ferreira.

“The game is good, addictive, but the score is very low. Very difficult to get to the withdrawal value.” – careen.

“The game is cool, but the cashout score is too high.” – Priscila Lopes.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, the users profit from answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, in most cases, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. So, to earn money, users need to just answer the surveys with attention and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards. To download, just access the official website of the applications and follow the instructions.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.