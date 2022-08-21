Tiago Iorc is back at Som Livre label to inaugurate a new phase in his career. Last Thursday, the 18th, the artist released a special version of “Ciumeira”, in honor of Marília Mendonça. Winner of four Latin Grammys and author of hits such as “Amei te ver”, “Coisa linda” and “Tangerina”, Iorc is working on a new album of new material. With a pop sound and new arrangements, the concept is inspired by Brazilianness.

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

About his tribute to Marília Mendonça and the choice of the song “Ciumeira”, Tiago explains: “At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, I made a series of videos on my Instagram singing songs in response to fan requests. One of the requests was ‘Tiago, sing a song by Marília Mendonça!’. My first instinct was to choose ‘Ciumeira’ to sing and since that day I have had a very strong connection with that song. I feel like this song has become an extension of me, like something my musical soul would love to communicate to the world. It was beautiful, because Marília watched the video I posted and we ended up exchanging a few words by message at the time. Made me happy! I didn’t have the opportunity to meet her in person, but she has always held a very admirable place in my heart. Recently, I felt the urge to record my interpretation of ‘Ciumeira’, as truthfully as possible. Voice and guitar, live, uncut. It is an honor for me that this honor can exist.”

long

Mamma Bruschetta prepares to play a gypsy in the film “D’Alma, o Pacto”, which will be directed by businessman Jeferson Camillo, with the technical preparation of actor Marcio Cassoni. Scheduled for release in the first half of 2023, the feature film reveals the existential conflicts of a brilliant lawyer, having as production scenarios the grandeur of the megalopolis São Paulo and the rural tranquility in the interior of the state.

sixth stage

Band shows today, at 1:30 pm, the sixth stage of the 2022 Copa Truck season. The dispute between trucks takes place at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo, which has a length of 4,309 meters and 15 uphill and downhill curves. The narration will be by Luc Monteiro, with comments by Tiago Mendonça and reporting by Wagner Sampaio.

Realized dream

Juju Salimeni shared with her followers that she made her dream of having a luxury car come true. The muse has just acquired a BMW X¨6 and showed the details of the car through a video posted on Instagram. What’s more, Juju also said that the vehicle is armored.

Protagonist

Canadian actress Neve Campbell was chosen to star in the series “Avalon”, one of the new productions of ABC. The screenplay is based on the eponymous short story by Michael Connelly. It is a drama series in which Detective Nic Searcy (Neve Campbell) runs a small office in Avalon, Catalina Island, after being banished there by members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Despite living on the island, Nic sees the possibility of using her police skills to unravel a great mystery.

New house

Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló are organizing the definitive move to Rio de Janeiro. They are already living in the Marvelous City for work, but now they are planning to build a comfortable house to house the family. It was Thais who told the news on her social media and also talked about some details of the construction. The couple wants to ensure the comfort of their children and in addition to the rooms, the children will have a playroom. And also studio for the singer.

romance is over

Actress Lívia Aragão is single again. She ended her relationship with gamer Jota and now they are living apart. Lívia told the news to her followers and assured that she is fine. They remain friends.

romantic funk

Betting on the purest essence of romantic funk, Kevin O Chris has just released the unreleased “Você É Demais”. In the track, the artist embarks on an engaging beat, combined with sensual lyrics, in which he talks about his strong connection with a woman. During the song, Kevin makes clear the connection that surrounds them, being able to decipher it just with the look. In addition, the funk singer also says that she hypnotizes him by the way she rolls at the dance, further reinforcing the chemistry between the two. The new single arrives with the expectation of joining the artist’s hits collection, who once again proves to be one of the biggest names in funk in Brazil.

Interview

The “Canal Livre” that the Band exhibits today, at its end of the night welcomes Tom Zé to remember the great moments of the musician’s career and his latest work, the album “Língua Brasileira”. The program also addresses the influences, the different phases and partnerships of an artist who never tires of reinventing himself. The presentation is by Rodolfo Schneider. Journalists Fernando Miter and Olívia Freitas participate as interviewers.

Films – 08/21/2022

(Film schedule is subject to change without notice)

Beauty and the Beast

(Beauty And The Beast) 12:30 pm on Globo, USA, 2017. Directed by Bill Condon. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Dan Stevens, Emma Watson. Belle’s father is captured by the Beast and she decides to trade places with him. At the castle, she meets magical objects and discovers that the Beast is a prince.

Little Stuart Little 2

(Stuart Little 2) 14:00, on Record, USA, 2002. Directed by Rob Minkoff. With Michael J. Fox, Hugh Laurie, Geena Davis, Jonathan Lipnicki, Nathan Lane, Melanie Griffith. One fine day, upon returning from school, Stuart Little saves Margalo, an injured female bird, from the clutches of a treacherous hawk. Stuart takes her to live with his family, where Margalo quickly recovers and forms a great friendship with the little talking mouse. Until, suddenly, she disappears along with a valuable family antiquity. That’s when Stuart must gather all his strength to find Margalo again and bring the object back to his house.

The Bumbler and the Blue Light

(The Bumbler and the Blue Light) 00:00, on SBT. Directed by Alexandre Boury. With Renato Aragão, Dedé Santana, Rodrigo Santoro, Christine Fernandes. During a dream, David, a famous rocker, finds himself in a magical world, where the beautiful princess Allin asks him to go to her kingdom to save her people from a dangerous threat. For such a mission, he needs to follow “the man of the stars”. Upon waking up, David tries to find out who this man could be.

Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection

(Mechanic: Resurrection) 00:10, on Globo, USA, 2016. Directed by Dennis Gansel. Starring Jessica Alba, John Cenatiempo, Sam Hazeldine, Tommy Lee Jones, Jason Statham, Michelle Yeoh. Arthur Bishop is forced to reactivate his criminal side when his love of life is kidnapped.

The last of the Mohicans

(The Last Of The Mohicans) 1:30 am, on Globo, USA, 1992. Directed by Michael Mann. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Steven Waddington, Jodhi May, Eric Schweig. Colonial USA: French and British battle for American lands. Hawkeye, a white man raised by the Indians, falls in love with the daughter of a British officer.

War Orphan

(Children of Huang Shi) 2:30 am, at Bandeirantes, China, 2007. Directed by Arthur Cohn. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Radha Mitchell. In 1930, a British journalist, an American nurse and a Chinese leader team up to rescue 60 orphans. Together, they live an incredible and dangerous journey through snow-capped mountains and arid desert terrain in search of a safe place.

You only live once

(Only If You Live Once) 2:40 am, on Globo, Argentina, 2017. Directed by Arancha Martí, Darío Lopilato, Hugo Silva, Pablo Rago, Peter Lanzani, Santiago Segura. Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken. Staying safe won’t be easy, and he’ll have to resort to crazy options to stay hidden.