New refusal in France, I stay at United and more

With a little more than ten days to go before the European football window closes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future looks set even at Manchester United. A new speculation emerged today and the ace would have been rejected by Olympique de Marseille and according to journalist Pedro Almeida, CR7 would have accepted to continue at United after hiring Casemiro. This and much more can be found below.

Manchester United: French club surprises and rejects signing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the website RMC Sport, Olympique de Marseille rejected the hiring of CR7 after requests from their fans on social networks.

“At the risk of dampening the enthusiasm of some Marseille fans, things are very clear in the eyes of the Olympic leadership: OM has no intention of signing Cristiano Ronaldo,” the outlet said.

Manchester United: Casemiro signing impacts Cristiano Ronaldo; understand

During the day, “Marca” journalist Manu Sainz revealed that Casemiro’s arrival at Manchester United could impact the sequence of CR7 at the English club, with the Brazilian in the team, United wants to signal to the Portuguese ace a process of reconstruction in weight.

C. Ronaldo agrees to remain at Manchester United

After hours of information from Manu Sainz, another journalist, the Portuguese Pedro Almeida nailed Ronaldo to the English team. “Cristiano accepts to stay at Manchester United. The arrival of Casemiro was important for the decision. This is the information!

“I would be at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi”: Milton Neves praises the “ball dancer” of Brazilian football

Milton Neves made a bizarre comparison and stated that Paulo Henrique Ganso would be on the same level as CR7 and Messi if it weren’t for the serious knee injury.

“The Goose took a brilliant penalty. This boy, if he hadn’t had knee problems, would be at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. He is the ‘ball dancer’. Even Tostão said that Ganso is the Ganso.”, said Milton Neves on Rádio Bandeirantes.