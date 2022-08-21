Nonato reveals important concern for the rest of Fluminense’s season

Tricolor das Laranjeiras is in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

O Fluminense came from an unbeaten streak of 13 games, but ended up defeated by International. After that, he faced Strength for the return game, at Maracanã, and he had to sweat his shirt to avoid being eliminated.

Now, after the classification, it is necessary to turn the key to stay at the top of the Brazilian championship. O Fluminense is fourth, with 38 points conquered, just one less than the runner-up Flamengo.

In an interview with the official website of Fluminensethe steering wheel unbornone of the highlights of the technical team Fernando Dinizrevealed that the team is ready to stay on top, but warned of an important concern.

“We know the emotional and physical strain we had in the last match, but we needed to turn the key quickly, we didn’t have much time to rest. We have to stand firm in the dispute of the Brazilian also, to continue at the top of the table, in search of that title”, said unborn.

“The fan has been very important in our sequence, he is our 12th player and we need him. May the crowd beat Maraca once again for us to go after three more points to continue on this beat”, completed shirt 8.