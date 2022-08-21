Nycollas Lopo projects 3rd phase of Paulista under-20 and highlights Santos’ offensiveness

O saints striker Nycollas Lopo debuts in the third phase of the under-20 Paulista Championship this Sunday. The youngster designed the decisive phase for the state competition and highlighted the team’s offensive use.

“We will have a new challenge now in the third phase and we have to be aware that a ‘new competition’ is starting. We are approaching the final stretch, so the games difficulty and responsibility increases. We have to play each game as if it were finals from now on. Every point will be important for us”, explained the player.

At 19, Lopo is the most used athlete in 2022 coming off the bench, as a “12th player”. This season, he played 24 games, scored three goals and provided one assist.

#Boys from the village played this Saturday morning. At the beginning of the third phase, away from home against Novorizontino, a 0-0 draw by #PaulistãoSub17 and lost 4-2 at #PaulistãoSub15. Pepê Fermino and Luca Meirelles scored for the younger ones. pic.twitter.com/GxutY1HuXf — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 20, 2022

Peixe was the team that scored the most in the first phase of Paulista under-20 and had the second best attack in the next phase – the defense, in turn, was the second least leaked. For Nycollas, performance is essential, given that the performances of each team will determine the field commands in the playoffs.

“This feat was important for our team, because at Santos, offensive performance is always extremely important. Whoever wears this shirt has to know the responsibility to play forward, with joy, always. However, it is a new phase that will start, so we have to focus to keep what we are doing and keep advancing in the competition”, concluded the young man.

Santos face the Guarani on Sunday, at 3 pm (Brasília), away from home, for the Campeonato Paulista sub-20. In addition to buggy, Corinthians and Desportivo Brasil also make up group 21.

