‘Oppenheimer’: Film about the creator of the atomic bomb gets its first OFFICIAL poster; Check out!

‘Oppenheimer’ is the next ambitious project of Christopher Nolan and now, the feature film has its first official poster.

Recently, Olivia Thirlby was signed to join the production’s massive cast in an undisclosed role (via deadline). Thirlby is known for her work on works such as ‘Juno’, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Y: The Last Man’.

The actress joins the previously confirmed Cillian Murphywho will star as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who directed the Manhattan Project and led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

The list also includes Emily Blunt (‘Jungle Cruise’), Matt Damon (‘The Last Duel’), Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’), Robert Downey Jr. (‘Avengers: Endgame’), Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), Benny Safdie (‘Uncut Gems’), Dane DeHaan (‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’), Jack Quaid (‘The Boys’), Josh Hartnett (‘Penny Dreadful’), David Dastmalchian (‘The Suicide Squad’), Alden Ehrenreich (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’), David Krumholtz (‘The Deuce’), Jason Clarke (‘Everest’), Louise Lombard (‘CSI’), James D’Arcy (‘Agent Carter’), Michael Angarona (‘Sky High: Super School of Heroes’) and Matthias Schweighöfer (‘Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas’).

pugh will interpret Jean Tatlocka member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an affair with Oppenheimer and the cause of major security concerns for government officials.

Safdie will interpret Edward Tellerthe Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project, the US research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb.

Damon will be lieutenant general Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, while Downey will be Lewis Strauss, the infamous chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s allegiance to the United States and who helped revoke his scientific expertise before the nation’s public safety. Already Blunt it will be Katherine OppenheimerVisseringwife of the protagonist.

THE Universal Pictures release the movie in theaters today July 21, 2023.

Nolan also joins as an executive producer on the film alongside his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.

