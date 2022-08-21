Palmeiras meets Pedro again after “dating” and offer of R$ 110 million refused by Flamengo | palm trees

Palmeiras will meet Pedro for the first time since they offered R$ 110 million to remove the player from Flamengo. In the duel between the two teams for the first round of the Brasileirão, the center forward watched the clash from the bench.

The fact that it was little used by former coach Paulo Sousa at the time was one of the reasons for the proposal of Verdão by the 25-year-old player. At the time, Gabriel and Pedro disputed position in Flamengo, with the former taking advantage and being a starter for most of the season.

Pedro’s dissatisfaction with the reserve and the poor performance by the Portuguese coach encouraged Verdão, who offered US$20 million (R$110 million at the time) and two more players to acquire 80% of the striker’s economic rights. The proposal, however, was rejected by Flamengo.

In the search for a striker in the market after the departures of Luiz Adriano and Deyverson, Palmeiras bet their chips on signing Pedro, also thinking about a possible appreciation and resale of the player to Europe.

Unable to sign Pedro, Abel Ferreira was forced to improvise Rony as a striker until signing reinforcements in the middle of the year.

Verdão signed Argentine López and Uruguayan Merentiel in the mid-year window. Both were only able to enter the field from July. Before that, it was up to Rony to act as a goal-man for Palmeiras.

And Verdão didn’t miss Pedro or another professional striker so much. With 18 goals in the season, Rony is the team’s second-highest scorer in 2022, behind only Raphael Veiga, with 20. The striker, by the way, is experiencing the best moment at Palmeiras since his hiring, in 2020.

Pedro’s numbers are also impressive in the current season. After the dismissal of Paulo Sousa and the arrival of Dorival Júnior, Pedro became a starter and assumed one of the leading roles of Flamengo. So far, there are 20 goals and five assists in 45 matches, being the current top scorer of Libertadores.

With Rony and Pedro on the field, Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Verdão leads the national competition with 48 points, nine more than Flamengo, vice-leader and which has the same score as Corinthians.

