Palmeiras vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Flamengo enter the field this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, in a confrontation between leader and vice-leader valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The ge accompanies the match in real time l, with videos of the main bids (click here to follow).

With 48 points and nine points above Flamengo and Corinthians, in second and third places, respectively, Verdão has the chance to shoot even more in the lead of the Brasileirão.

Palmeiras makes the second of a series of three games against direct rivals in the fight for the title. In the last round, they won the Derbi against Corinthians, away from home. After the game against Flamengo, Fluminense will be their opponent in the next round.

+ Table and classification of the Brasileirão

+ Simulate results round by round

Flamengo follows its streak of decisive matches in knockout in the middle of the week and the tendency is to send a mixed team to the field due to the confrontation with São Paulo, on Wednesday, in Morumbi, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. With 39 points, in second place, the red-blacks understand that direct confrontation is decisive to shorten the distance and enter the fight for the title or decide that the season will really be focused on the Copas do Brasil and Libertadores.

Streaming: Globo exhibits with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Júnior and Sandro Meira Ricci. Premiere has Milton Leite as narrator and comments by Ana Thais Matos, Pc Oliveira and Zé Roberto. Globoplay also broadcasts the match.

Real time: you follow the main bids on ge (click here).

Renata Mendonça analyzes Palmeiras vs Flamengo for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

With practically the entire squad available – except for midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from knee surgery -, coach Abel Ferreira should count on the return of attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa for this Sunday’s match. The player was spared in Derby against Corinthians after suffering a blow to his right foot in a duel against Atlético-MG for Libertadores.

Therefore, Palmeiras must select what is best for the confrontation that can increase the team’s margin in the leadership of the competition.

Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Jailson (in the recovery phase of knee surgery).

hanging: Gabriel Menino, López, Gustavo Gómez, Rony, Vitor Castanheira and João Martins (assistants), and Abel Ferreira.

3 of 5 Probable Palmeiras against Flamengo — Photo: ge Probable Palmeiras against Flamengo — Photo: ge

+ See other news from Palmeiras

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Jr.

Dorival Júnior makes a mystery about the team that starts the game at Allianz Parque. The trend, however, is for Flamengo to follow the plan of saving the holders for the Cups, with an eye on the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, against São Paulo. Of the holders, who will be on the field is the duo David Luiz and Thiago Maia, who already rested in the middle of the week for serving suspension against Athletico-PR.

4 of 5 Probable Flamengo against Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable Flamengo against Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Lázaro.

Who is out: Diego Alves still recovers his physical shape after suffering from pubalgia; Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio treat knee problems and are in the DM. Hugo is suspended for the third yellow card.

hanging: Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Lázaro and Fabrício Bruno.

+ Other news from Flamengo

5 of 5 Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia