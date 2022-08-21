Pastor revolts with faithful because they didn’t buy the luxury watch he wanted; “They did not follow God”

A pastor’s speech went viral on the internet and angered several people after the religious leader was recorded complaining about worshipers who “wouldn’t have followed God” after not buying a luxury watch he wanted. The fact happened in Missouri, United States.

In a video shared on TikTok, you can follow the entire harsh message shared by Carlton Funderburkename as the pastor was identified, who does not reprimand the faithful for any other reason than the fact that they did not present him with the accessory he had asked for on another occasion.

“You can buy a Movado watch at Sam’s”said the religious leader about the place where the faithful could purchase the product.

“You all know I ordered one last year. Here we are in August and I still don’t have it. Nobody said anything. Let me make the effort and speak to my petty sons and daughters.”said Carlton.

In another part of his speech, one can hear him: “Am I not worth your McDonald’s money? Am I not worth Red Lobster’s money? Not worth your St. John Knit, now somehow they can’t afford it anymore. Not worth your Louis Vuitton? Not worth your Prada? Not worth your Gucci?. […] I say this because I want you to understand exactly what God is saying.”says Funderburke.

@kansascitydefender Kansas City Pastor GOES OFF on congregation calling them “poor, broke busted and disgusted” because they didn’t give him enough money to buy a new watch he’s been wanting. It’s pastors like these that give the church a bad name smh an also why a lot of our generation left the church. What y’all think? 🤔 ♬ original sound – kcdefender

Pastor apologized for speech

After the backlash, the pastor backtracked on his message and apologized for what he said earlier: “The music video does not reflect my heart or my feelings for God’s people… The zeal of any performance must be tempered with love and respect. And that hasn’t been demonstrated.finished.

