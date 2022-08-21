Paulo Borrachinha has dramatic ‘war’, but wins and retires Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

The fight was more difficult than expected, the ‘war’ was dramatic, but it ended well for Paulo Borrachinha. The Brazilian made a tense duel marked by twists in the octagon, he won again in the UFC 278 this Saturday (20) and retired the former champion Luke Rockhold. The match was decided by points and valid for the middleweight division (up to 83.9kg.).

With that, Borrachinha relieves his situation in the last fight of the contract in the organization. The Minas Gerais player wins again after three years and now has 14 positive results and two negative ones.

Rockhold, who returned after three years, found the ‘bitter taste’ of his third series defeat. The former champion took off his gloves and announced his retirement. He leaves the sport with a record of 16 triumphs and six career setbacks.

The fight

Paulo Borrachinha started dominating the center of the cage, while Rockhold invested in low kicks. Paulo defended Luke’s takedown and applied ‘bombs’, which were defended by the American. The Brazilian followed aggressive, applied a straight left and put it down, getting quickly into the mount, where he landed good blows.

Rockhold, however, exploded out of the awkward position. Standing, the American managed to land four kicks in the waist line followed by a round kick, which was defended by Borrachinha. In the final stretch, the Brazilian still tried a takedown and saw the American make a save.

Willing to go all-or-nothing and already tired, Luke applied a straight encounter and shook Paulo, in addition to attempting a takedown. The Brazilian made the save, came back with the fight standing and the fight continued in the open striking. Rockhold, despite being cornered in the fence, returned to the characteristic and developed his strong game of kicks. Borrachinha, then, continued aggressive and applied an illegal punch to the opponent’s genitals. He left cheering, but was alerted by the referee.

The dramatic duel had another moment of ‘scare’ for the Brazilian. Borrachinha felt a blow from the right, but acted quickly to get up. He kept going up, throwing good punches and, when Rockhold seemed ‘out of the fight’, counter-punching dangerously. The American still looked for a takedown, but saw the miner reverse the situation to get to the back, where he continued throwing punches. With 30sec, Luke managed to reverse the situation and rubbed his blood on Paulo’s face.

UFC 278 results

MAIN CARD

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Kamaru Usman x Leon Edwards – Fight for the belt

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Paulo Borrachinha defeated Luke Rockhold in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Merab Dvalishivili defeated Jose Aldo in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Lucie Pudilova defeated Wu Yanan by TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of R2

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 1m05s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Heavy weight (up to 120.2kg.): Marcin Tybura defeated Alexander Romanov in the majority decision of the judges (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jared Gordon defeated Leo Santos in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Sean Woodson and Luís Saldaña ended in a draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Angel Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear naked choke) at 4m31s

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): AoriQileng defeated Jay Perrin in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Noodles by TKO (punches) at 3:39 of R1