PHOTOS: Ukrainians Visit Exhibition of Russian War Destroyed Tanks | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine celebrates on August 24 its independence from the former Soviet Union, which took place in 1991. This year the date coincides with six months of the Russian invasion, which caused tens of thousands of deaths and mass destruction in the country.
A few days earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow could do something particularly “cruel” this week:
“Russia could go out of its way to do something particularly disgusting and cruel,” Zelensky said during his daily speech on Saturday.
A government adviser, Mikhaílo Podoliak, warned that Russia could step up its bombings on August 23 and 24. Faced with these fears, Kiev authorities announced a ban on any public demonstrations from August 22 to 25 in the capital.
To celebrate the date, a public display was set up on the streets of Kiev this Sunday (21) with Russian vehicles, tanks and other equipment that were destroyed by Ukrainian forces during the war.
Ukrainians visit an exhibition of Russian vehicles and other equipment destroyed during the war (Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)
