Pope Francis says he’s worried about bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua

posted on 08/21/2022 09:58 / updated on 08/21/2022 10:00



(credit: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

Pope Francis expressed his “concern” on Sunday (21) about growing tensions between the Nicaraguan government and the Catholic Church, two days after the arrest of the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, a critic of President Daniel Ortega.

“I follow closely with concern and pain the situation created in Nicaragua, which involves people and institutions”, said the pontiff after the Angelus prayer.

Francis expressed his “conviction and hope that, through open and sincere dialogue, the foundations for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can still be found.”

Rolando Álvarez, a critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, was arrested on Friday and transferred to his family’s home in Managua, where he remains deprived of liberty, in the latest episode of the confrontation between the government and the Catholic Church.

Police specified that they made the decision to transfer Álvarez because he persisted in his “destabilizing and provocative” activities.

Álvarez, 55, has been in the police custody of Matagalpa since Aug. 4 as part of an investigation for “organizing violent groups” and inciting “hatred” to “destabilize the state of Nicaragua.”

The bishop denounced the closure by the authorities of five Catholic broadcasters and demanded that the government of Daniel Ortega respect religious “freedom”.



