Porn actor shares photos of wound evolution

American porn actor Silver Steele was diagnosed with monkeypox in early July and decided to share the evolution of the disease on his social networks.

A resident of Houston, Texas, Steele reports that he first felt symptoms around July 11, when small white pimple-like spots began to appear around his mouth. “I thought they were razor burns,” he said in his personal profile.

Then the spots turned into large, painful red blisters. “Not everyone has symptoms in exactly the same way, but I’ve been told my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example,” he posted on his Instagram.

In the posts, Steele asks people to be more sympathetic to those who have become infected and not to discriminate against them. “I’m just asking everyone to be a little more compassionate and understand that if it’s hard to look from the outside [para as feridas que ele tinha na boca]imagine what it’s like to have them,” he said.

See the evolution of the disease in the photos of the porn actor:

In addition to the sores, monkeypox causes body aches, fever, swelling, and lymph nodes. Other symptoms are exhaustion, chills, and a headache.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the disease is transmitted mainly through contact with bodily fluids from lesions on the skin or on the internal surfaces of mucous membranes, such as the mouth and throat. Contamination by respiratory droplets or objects that have been used by a patient can also occur.

A study of the current outbreak released in July states that 95% of infections occurred during sexual contact, yet the disease is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), as no active virus has yet been found in patients’ semen.

Steele said he only ‘started feeling human again’ around day 18, at the end of his quarantine. The porn actor also revealed that he lost 14.5 pounds during the infection.

