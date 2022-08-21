Putin’s Guru’s Daughter Dies in Car Explosion, Says Russian Press | World

Daria Dugina, daughter of influential Russian thinker Alexander Dugin, died this Saturday (20) in Moscow, according to Russian media.

She would be in a car that exploded on a road at 9:45 pm local time. Russian media reported that the vehicle crashed into a fence before being completely engulfed in flames.

Local authorities have yet to comment on the case.

Understand the influence of Alexander Dugin in the Putin government

Daria Platonóva’s father, Alexánder Dugin, is a controversial analyst and strategist known for ultranationalist views.

2 of 2 Alexander Dugin — Photo: Personal archive Alexander Dugin — Photo: Personal archive

Dugin is Russia’s most influential thinker, and is believed to be behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Dugin follows Eurasianism, a philosophy that believes that Russia is a separate and unique civilization, an empire that fights for its rightful place among world powers.

He also argues that it is Russia’s role to challenge US domination of the world.

Aleksandr Dugin, ‘Putin’s Rasputin’, who shaped his view of Russia and the world

Dugin approached Putin in the year 2000, at the beginning of the president-elect’s government. At the time, Putin publicly said that “Russia has always seen itself as a Eurasian country.”

After that, Dugin claimed that Putin’s phrase was “historic, grandiose and revolutionary”, which “changed everything”.