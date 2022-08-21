Rampa do Gui: skaters get into action at this Sunday’s event | skateboard

The biggest skate ramp in Brazil will, for the first time, host a competition. The Rampa do Gui event, scheduled to take place this Sunday, starting at 10 am, at “Esporte Espetacular”, will put eight skaters in action, including the prodigy Gui Khury, 13, who owns the track installed in the backyard of his grandmother’s house. , in Curitiba (PR).
– Our! It will be very special to see the whole gang at a championship at my house. It’s insane to have this competition here with my crew. This thing I have with the spins is my specialty. Let’s go – declared the boy, the first skater to perform the 1080 degrees vertical maneuver, in an interview with ge.
Gui Khury gets ready at the top of the ramp — Photo: Personal Archive
Gui Khury will be one of eight athletes in the male category that will take to the track this Sunday. In addition to the host, the event will receive the Olympic medalist Pedro Barros, Rony Gomes, Edgar Vovô, Italo Penarubia, Augusto Akio, Leo Ruiz and Gustavo Fujikawa. Each athlete will be entitled to four laps and whoever receives the highest score wins the competition.
+ Fear and euphoria: skaters report sensations on the biggest ramp in Brazil
Gui Khury is motivated to compete on Sunday — Photo: Marcelo Barone
Olympic athlete and first to drop on this ramp, Dora Varella will make an exhibition, as well as Raicca Ventura, skateboard promise and champion of the STU de Criciúma, in January 2022, at 14 years old.
– I hope this encourages more girls to start riding in this modality so that one day there will be the female category and we can compete – commented Varella.
Gui Khury will compete in the Mega Ramp
The project, installed in the backyard of Gui Khury’s grandmother’s house, was conceived in 2018. The ramp, however, began to be built in October 2021 and, in February of this year, it was inaugurated.
The highest point of the ramp is about 10 meters — Photo: Marcelo Barone