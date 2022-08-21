Realistic tattoos: 5 arts for you to be inspired by

Tattooing is an art that has grown a lot. That’s because it can represent an important part of someone’s story. Through light, realistic and strategically positioned strokes, it is possible to immortalize something we love. Among the preferred themes for realistic tattoos are tributes. Adepts of this type of style usually choose to reproduce the pet, a celebrity, an icon or even fictional characters.

“These tattoos carry expressions of love, longing and a lot of nostalgia. When it gets to the point where someone wants to honor and tattoo another person/pet, it means a lot. That’s why it’s necessary to be very careful with the details and the small features that make that person unique”, explains Renato Ostrowski, tattoo artist who is adept at minirealism and a partner at Unna Studio.

And it is with this different way the professional mark the body of its clients around the world, replicating portraits of pets, children, parents, grandparents and figures such as Amy Winehouse, Jack Nicholson (The Shining), Jesse (Breaking Bad), Natalie Portman, Einstein, Martin Luther King, among others. For you to be inspired, Renato Ostrowski separated 5 realistic tattoos reproduced by him. Check out!

1. Tattoo in honor of idols

Tattoo of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna (Photograph: Renato Ostrowski )

2. Drawing of pets

portrait of a pet (Photograph: Renato Ostrowski )

3. Realistic portrait of children

Tattoo in honor of children (Photograph: Renato Ostrowski )

4. Reproduction of fictional characters

fiction character tattoo (Photograph: Renato Ostrowski )

5. Figure immortalizing grandparents

Tattoo in honor of grandparents (Photograph: Renato Ostrowski )

Renato Ostrowski

He owns a tattoo studio – Unna Studio – and since 2018 he creates, doodles and conquers clients and fans around the world.

*By Luana Farias

