Remember 5 strong female characters who gave ‘enough’

Currently, Isabel Teixeira stars as one of the strongest women in search of her independence and fights against Murilo Benício’s character, Tenório. Maria Bruaca showed strength by leaving home, and fighting her crooked and abusive husband. In addition to all this, the character will follow the directions of the first version, and will be more and more independent, and owner of itself.

KATHARINE (“FAVORITE”)

One of the most anthological scenes in the history of “A Favorita”, a telenovela in reruns in the afternoon by Rede Globo on “Vale A Pena Ver De Novo”, is when Catarina (Lilia Cabral) has had enough of her marriage to Leonardo (Jackson Antunes). ). After years of humiliation, the character manages to leave the house, and put an end to all the verbal and physical aggression she had been suffering. After that, she gets a job, and even gets a house to live with her children.

STELA (“PASSION”)

Sometimes fate has to act. Stela (Maitê Proença) is married to Saulo (Werner Schünemann). With a luxury home, life seemed to be great, but the husband is obsessed with revenge and taking over a metallurgical company. He hurts with insults, he puts her down there, and Stela only reciprocates by betraying her husband. Enough comes when Saulo is murdered, and Stela manages to get back on her feet, putting her life back on track.

CELESTE (“BIG LITTLE LIES”)

Another case in which death needs to act is that of Celeste (Nicole Kidman), who always passively acts on her husband’s aggressions. She blames herself a lot for thinking it’s all her fault. But when the past comes to light, he ends up being murdered, in a sisterhood scene at the end of the first season. Celeste is free to live a life where she can now write her story.

HARLEY QUINN (“BIRDS OF PREY”)

Of all the versions of the character, the one in the Harley Quinn solo film, starring Margot Robbie, is when at first she sees that her name is always placed next to the Joker, with whom she lives an extreme toxic relationship. In reality, Harley seeks her “fantastic emancipation” (as the name of the film suggests), and achieves it at the end of it all. She kills the Joker, blowing up the factory, and frees herself from carrying the burden of just being “Joker’s Harley”.

