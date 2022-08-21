‘Riverdale’: Biblical plagues come to town in the official promo for episode 06×18; Check out!

THE The CW released the official promo for “Biblical”18th episode of the 6th season of ‘Riverdale’.

in the plot, “As the gang plans an event to celebrate two of their mates, strange biblical plagues across the city threaten to jeopardize such a special day.”

The chapter airs on the day 27 of June.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasathe series is based on the comic book Archie Comics.

The quiet little town of Riverdale is turned upside down when it is hit by the mysterious death of Jason Blossom, a popular high school boy and member of the most powerful family in town. Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Cheryl Blossom, Josie McCoy and their friends explore the problems of everyday life in the small town as they investigate the case of Jason Blossom. But to solve this mystery, the group of friends must uncover the secrets that are buried deep beneath the surface of the city, as Riverdale may not be as innocent as it seems.

The list includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan.

