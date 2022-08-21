Ryan Reynolds ‘Enjoyed’ Being Insulted In First Wrexham Match He Was In

Comedian Humphrey Ker shared Ryan Reynolds’ response to being called a “z****” in the first Wrexham match he attended.

The 45-year-old Hollywood actor recently bought the football club with the star of It’s always sunny in Philadelphia Rob McElhenney and in February 2022 took full control of the club.

The story of his investment of over $2.3 million (£2 million) will be told in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexhamwhich will debut on Disney Plus.

Both watched several games, but according to comedian Ker, who was named CEO, the fans weren’t always kind.

In a new interview by Reynolds and McElhenney with The timesKer revealed that he “had to explain” to the duo “that no matter how successful the team is, someone will come up to them and call them ‘z****’.”

Ker added: “[En] The first game they watched at Maidenhead they were bullied, and I think they really enjoyed it.”

Wrexham drew 1–1 with Maidenhead on 29 January, conceding a goal in the 92nd minute.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at a Wrexham FC match (The FA via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Reynolds revealed that his wife, actress Blake Lively, did not approve of his decision to buy the football club and told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview, “We’re still working on it.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be available on Disney Plus starting August 24.