Santos completes preparation to host São Paulo

O saints concluded, this Saturday, the preparation for the Sunday classic against Sao Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). Uruguayan midfielder Carlos Sánchez, who suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh, will be the only absence from Peixe.

The rest of the cast worked normally at CT Rei Pelé under Lisca’s command. After a free week to prepare the team, the coach can promote the debut of midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, who is already registered in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID).

In addition to the Argentine, Yeferson Soteldo lives the expectation of re-launching for Peixe in the classic. Announced last week as a reinforcement, the Venezuelan trained with his teammates and can enter the field on Sunday.

Left side Lucas Pires has recovered from a knee injury and will have the possibility to play. For that, however, the youngster will need to debunk Felipe Jonatan, who is going through a great phase.

Under this context, Lisca should start Santos as follows: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Fernández, Zanocelo and Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga (Soteldo).

Santos is 10th in the Brazilian championship after 22 games played and adds 30 points. With one less, São Paulo comes just below the table. The classic is valid for the 23rd round of the national competition.

