Santos’ defeats to São Paulo in 2022 were marked by arbitration controversy | saints

Santos faces São Paulo this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. This will be the third match between the teams this season. In the first two, the classic was marked by controversies with the refereeing and complaints from Peixe.

In February, for the Campeonato Paulista, the classic was Peixe’s first game after the dismissal of Fábio Carille. Tricolor won 3-0, in Vila Belmiro. However, the match was highlighted by the decisions of referee Edina Alves Batista and VAR, led by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral.

1 of 2 Edina Alves Batista’s performance was criticized by Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Edina Alves Batista’s performance was criticized by Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Edina failed to score two penalties in favor of Peixe, still in the first half, in fouls suffered by Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo. Santos sent a complaint to the São Paulo Football Federation.

In an official letter, signed by the arbitration ombudsman Roberto Perassi, the FPF confirmed that the refereeing team erred in not scoring a penalty in the bids.

The second meeting between the clubs was in May, for the Brazilian Championship, in Morumbi. Again, the game ended with a 2-1 victory for São Paulo. And, once again, the match was marked by complaints from the Santos side.

Peixe questioned the move that gave rise to the penalty given to Tricolor, converted by Luciano and which was decisive for the final score. The Santos board claimed Alisson’s lack of Marcos Leonardo and that the assistant had marked the side for Santos.

However, after audios released by the CBF, it is possible to check that the fourth referee Ilbert Estevam da Silva guided the referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden, who commanded the match. He informed that there was no foul and that the kick-in would be for São Paulo (see video below).

The Tricolor quickly charged the side, Alisson crossed the ball to the area, and Rodrigo Fernández touched the ball with his arm.

At the time, the then football executive of Santos, Edu Dracena, spoke out after the match and harshly criticized the Brazilian refereeing.

– I am here making an appeal to you from the CBF. Improve our refereeing, we also have to improve our football. All we have. I’m tired of doing this. Of people coming here and ruining a classic that was disputed. A point can make a difference to both being champion and relegation or fighting for Libertadores. So, may you reflect and whistle properly. I don’t want to be benefited, but I also don’t want to be harmed. I’m tired of this here,” he said.

Listen to the audios of VAR in the controversial penalty of São Paulo x Santos

For this Sunday’s San-São, the CBF selected a refereeing trio with FIFA credentials. Wilton Pereira Sampaio – one of Brazil’s representatives at the Qatar World Cup – whistles the derby at Vila Belmiro assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia. The VAR will be conducted by Wagner Reway.

