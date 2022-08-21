Santos tried Rogério Ceni in 2021, but heard ‘no’ and chose Carille

Santos and São Paulo face each other today (21), at 19h, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Rogério Ceni returns to Vila Belmiro ahead of Tricolor, but he could be at Peixe.

In September 2021, Santos thought of Ceni to replace Fernando Diniz. On that occasion, Peixe heard from the São Paulo idol that he would not like to take over any team before the end of the season. In October, however, the professional made an exception for the club he loves and took the place of Hernán Crespo.

Without Rogério Ceni, Santos closed with Fabio Carille, who stayed in Vila until February. Alvinegro still had Fabián Bustos before hiring Lisca, their current coach. Carille went through Athletico and is now at V-Varen Nagasaki, from Japan.

Close to completing a year in this second season, Rogério Ceni sees São Paulo in 11th place in the Brasileirão, with 29 points, but qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the South American Cup. In the national tournament, the opponent will be Flamengo. In international competition, the rival is Atlético-GO.

Santos, on the other hand, is 10th in the Brazilian Championship, with 30 points, and is trying to react after the early eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana. Lisca arrived a month ago and has one win, two draws and one defeat.

Invincibility

Rogério Ceni has never lost as a coach to Santos. There are seven games, with six wins and one draw: a great use of 90% of the points. The last match was in the first round, with the 2 to 1 for São Paulo in Morumbi.

Overall, there were three games for São Paulo, two for Fortaleza, one for Cruzeiro and another for Flamengo. The Fish tries to beat Ceni for the first time.

Santos 1 x 3 Sao Paulo – Paulista 2017

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Santos – Brazilian 2019

Fortaleza 2 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2019

Santos 1 x 1 Fortaleza – Brazilian 2020

Flamengo 4 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2020

Santos 0 x 3 Sao Paulo – Paulista 2022

São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2022

DATASHEET

SANTOS vs SAO PAULO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: August 21, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 7 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Luan (Carabajal); Lucas Braga (Ângelo), Soteldo (Lucas Braga) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca

SAO PAULO: Jandrei, Diego, Miranda (Luizão) and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Pablo Maia), Patrick and Reinaldo (Wellington); Alisson (Nikon) and Eder. Technician: Rogerio Ceni