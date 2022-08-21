Santos vs São Paulo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

saints and Sao Paulo face each other at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (21), at Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship that, if on the one hand it is fundamental for the intentions of the two teams in the competition, on the other it ends up being emptied as Tricolor bets all its chips on the cups – it is in the semifinals in both, Brazil’s Cup and South American.

On the São Paulo side, coach Rogério Ceni always repeats the mantra that the Brasileirão is the only dispute the club knows when it will actually end. He sees it as possible to reach a position that qualifies the Morumbi team in the next Copa Libertadores. But at the same time, it faces difficulty in being able to maintain regularity with the reduced cast.

São Paulo is the only elite club in the country alongside Flamengo that is still alive in the three competitions it disputes. And without the same amount of human material that the carioca rival has available, he doesn’t see possibilities other than sending an alternative team to the field in Vila Belmiro. On Wednesday (24), Rubro-Negro will be the opponent in the first leg of the penultimate knockout phase of the main national knockout stage.

Precisely for this reason, Ceni should promote the debut of the club’s last two reinforcements for the season: forward Bustos and defender Ferraresi. Both cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because they arrived after the registration deadline.

In the so-called ‘starter team’, only Miranda, sent off in the 2-2 draw with América-MG that qualified the team for the duel against Flamengo, should be selected, as he will be suspended next Wednesday.

Pablo Maia will serve automatic suspension for the third yellow card and, with that, Gabriel Neves, Talles Costa and Colorado are vying for the spot as first midfielder. Again, thinking about Flamengo, the last two start ahead to save the Uruguayan.

Patrick and Nikão, who started on the bench in Belo Horizonte (MG), should be options among the starting 11.

São Paulo occupies the 11th position of the table, with 29 points. One less than Santos, who were eliminated from other disputes, bet all their chips on the Brasileirão to also reach the main competition on the continent.

For this, the Fish underwent an internal transformation. He hired coach Lisca and, when the lights went out in the transfer window, he brought in reinforcements. Among them, the striker Soteldo, idol of the fans and who makes his debut precisely against the club that he rejected four times since the beginning of the year. The dream was to wear the Santos shirt again, where he was idolized.

In the first round, at Morumbi, Tricolor made the home factor count and beat the rival by 2 to 1. A strange statistic will be in their favor in Vila: Peixe never won a club when Rogério Ceni was sitting on the bench as coach . If you want to keep Liberta’s dream alive, the time has come to break the taboo.

DATASHEET

SANTOS vs SAO PAULO

23rd ROUND OF THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – SERIES A

When: 09/21/2022 (Sunday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Where: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR) (both FIFA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

where to watch: Premiere, L real-time! and in audio on the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

SAINTS

João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo and Lucas Barbosa (Carabajal); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo

techniciano: Lisca

Missings: Carlos Sánchez (injured)

Hanging: Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcos Leonardo, Madson, Jhojan Julio and Bruno Oliveira

SAO PAULO

Felipe Alves (Jandrei); Luizão, Miranda and Ferraresi; Rafinha, Talles Costa (Colorado), Galoppo, Patrick (Alisson) and Welington; Nikon and Busts

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Missings: Arboleda, Caio, Luan and André Anderson (disabled) and Pablo Maia (suspended)

Hanging: Éder, Reinaldo, André Anderson, Igor Vinícius and Miranda.

TABLE

