See how to check the PIS by cell phone using the CPF

O PIS (Social Integration Program) is a benefit of the right of workers of private companies, who carry out activities with a formal contract. The benefit, which is managed by Federal Savings Bank, in addition to granting allowances to citizens, it also collaborates with the development of companies in the sector.

As soon as a citizen is hired for the first time by a private company, he receives his PIS number. The digits will be made available to the holder throughout his working life, even if he later becomes a public servant.

The PIS benefit is passed on to lawful workers annually. It is considered a kind of 14th salary. However, not all those enrolled in the program are entitled to the allowance.

Who can receive PIS?

To have access to the allowance, the worker must meet the following conditions:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the previous year;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

Having the data duly informed in the Annual Social Information List (Rais), which is the responsibility of the employer.

How do I know my PIS number?

The PIS number can be found in the following ways:

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branch;

National Register of Social Information (CNIS);

Citizen Card;

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS);

How to check the PIS using the CPF?

The procedure is simple and practical. See the step by step below:

Access the My INSS app; Then log in via gov.br; If you still don’t have a record, register with your data; When entering the platform, go to the top corner of the screen to see the PIS details; Once this is done, you can check all the information about the program and ask questions, if you still have one.

THE Federal Savings Bank provides a call center to answer questions from PIS beneficiaries. To get in touch, the worker must call, free of charge, the number 0800 726 0207. For those who prefer online service, check the Caixa website and the Caixa Trabalhador application, which is available for all operating systems.

For public servants who have doubts about Pasep, Banco do Brasil has a call center on 0900 729 0001. Doubts can also be resolved through the BB website and through the Bank of Brazilwhich is available for all operating systems.

The communication channels mentioned above can also be used for those workers who still do not know if they are entitled to the benefit. Remembering that Banco do Brasil serves public servants and Caixa Econômica Federal serves workers from private companies.