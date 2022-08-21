Selena Gomez: ‘I wear makeup to have fun, not to follow standards’ – 21/08/2022

Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna: what do these three women have in common? They created their own makeup lines that are popular on the networks and all of them are available in Brazil. The latest to arrive was Selena’s Rare Beauty. Makeup can definitely be a great self-esteem building tool. What is the strength of each brand and what is your investment worth? We count next.

Rare Beauty: easy and natural

“I used to think I needed makeup to feel beautiful and now I can finally say that this has totally changed over the years. Today, I wear makeup as a way of having fun and highlighting what makes me unique, not for the purpose of follow all the beauty standards that are imposed on us”, says Selena Gomez to universein an email interview.

At 30 years old, the Mexican singer, actress and songwriter, who debuted in showbizz in the children’s series “Barney and his Friends”, says that her basic everyday makeup (even for going to the supermarket) is super simple. “It usually takes me five minutes to finish. I usually use: Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Positive Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, and finish with Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm.” Did you write it down?

The footprint of Selena’s line is the same: most products are in balm, cream, liquid or stick, which gives that natural finish, in addition to being easy and quick to apply. “I know how all the imposed beauty standards can affect our mental health. That’s why my idea with the brand has always been to highlight what makes us unique and reaffirm the naturalness of our beauty.” Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer (R$219), for example, is the perfect nomakeup makeup look and has SPF. And the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (R$ 149) is super pigmented and lasts all day. Already the launch of the arrival is the Kind Words Matter Lipstick & Lip Liner – the pencils are super creamy and pigmented and all shades are super adaptable. The idea is that all products work for everyone. In time: there are 32 foundation colors and 29 concealers.

Kylie Cosmetics: hey, nude!

Kylie Cosmetics Image: Reproduction Instagram @kyliecosmetics

Despite being the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, at 25, already accumulates the roles of businesswoman, socialite, model, influencer and media personality – in addition to many millions in the account. Her products are vegan, gluten-free and animal-free, and she bans a list of over 1,600 other ingredients that could cause harm or irritation. “I’m really excited to be releasing Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin in Brazil. My Brazilian fans have been asking for this for years, so it’s a big moment for me and I can’t wait for everyone to try out the full collection for the first time.”

The brand’s hits are lipsticks – liquid or not -, mostly nudes and highlighters. Highlight for the best sellers Matte Lip Kit (R$ 299), with Lip Liner and Matte Liquid Lipstick and for the High Gloss (R$ 139), creamy, non-sticky and comfortable, with lip-loving oils, to use alone or as a one last layer over the lip liner/lipstick.

Fenty Beauty: to shine

Fenty Beauty Image: Reproduction Instagram @fentybeauty

Rihanna’s brand (the oldest of the trio, aged 34) arrived in Brazil a long time ago – in 2019 – and caused it, bringing 50 shades of foundation right away. Despite other brands having a number very close to that, Riri has earned a reputation as the first truly inclusive brand. The line is fashionista, perfect for the red carpet, full of sparkles, lots of color and intense reds.

The ICON Lipstick (R$129), for example, brings 10 shades, with emphasis on The MVP, which promises to be the perfect red for any skin tone, developed after a year of testing (with Rihanna’s participation).

In this fight of giants, who wins is us. In fact, there are more celebrities investing in beauty – JLo launched a line of body skincare products, top model Cindy Crawford has her Mindfull Beauty, with face products, Jennifer Anniston has her Lolavie hair products? None of the three have arrived here yet, but we are already in the crowd.