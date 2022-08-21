Selena Gomez may star in the remake of A Secretary from the Future

The 1980s are back. Still on the cusp of box office success Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and the confirmation of Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of Killer for Hire (1989), another renowned artist seems to be involved in yet another 80s revival. It turns out that Selena Gomez is in talks to act as a producer on the remake of A Secretary of the Future (1988). According to information from the Entertainment Weekly website, it is not yet known if the actress will star in the feature that will be adapted from the original project by Mike Nichols and which will probably be distributed by the streaming platform Hulu. Currently, Selena is in wide international publicity for the success of the series. Only Murders in the Building (2021-2023).

It’s worth remembering that the 1988 endeavor follows Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith), who has been pushed back several times in her struggle to move from being a secretary on Wall Street to a management position. When her treacherous boss (Sigourney Weaver) breaks her leg skiing, Tess literally takes her superior’s position, as well as her apartment, her office, and her expensive dresses. Appropriately disguised, Tess teams up with a capable – and attractive – businessman (Harrison Ford). Together, they come up with a plan that can lead Tess to success.

In addition to a box office success, which grossed US$ 102.9 million around the globe (from a budget of US$ 28 million), the film was one of the important titles in the careers of the three main stars. In addition to them, the cast included Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack and Kevin Spacey. Furthermore, in the year following its release, A Secretary of the Future was nominated for six Oscars – including Best Picture – and ended up taking the Best Original Song category for Let the River Runby Carly Simon.