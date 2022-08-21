Severe succession of accidents leaves more than 30 dead in Turkey; see images

Serious traffic accident in Turkey

photo: Reuters

At least 34 people died in southeastern Turkey on Saturday, the 20th. Some of the victims are from a collision of a bus with emergency workers and journalists who were working close to an earlier accident, on a road near the city of Gaziantep, local authorities said.

Sixteen people were killed during the second incident, regional governor Davut Gul said, adding that the dead included three firefighters, four emergency workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

“While firefighters, medical staff and other colleagues were responding to an accident, another bus crashed about 200 meters away. The bus skidded towards this location and ran over rescuers and injured people to the ground,” Gul said, speaking from the crash site. . on the road east of Gaziantep.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said first responders and journalists “lost their lives in the line of duty”.

* With information from the Reuters agency

