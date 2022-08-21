short hair that doesn’t go unnoticed

Straight, simple, minimalist style and far from going unnoticed… this is the Botticelli Bob. The short length of hair is a trend that escapes the rule of the season. Some versions give a more laid-back look and others an elegant vibe. Have you ever thought about joining these two strands? Well, Botticelli Bob follows this line!







The cut is inspired by the style of Sandro Botticelli, a Renaissance painter Photo: Credit: Instagram/@selenagomez @lauraharrier/todateen

Darling among celebrities, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Laura Harrier are some who bet on the style and rocked it! In addition, the trend makes a reference to the works of Sandro Botticelli, an Italian Renaissance painter of the 15th century. His paintings are famous for their curls and waves, especially in the hair. In this way, the Botticelli Bob style is summed up in a straight cut with beachy waves, super simple.

With a proposal to upgrade the classic hairstyle, it brings a more laid-back vibe. Instead of using the shorter straight strands, this option arrives with more texture. As much as it meets the minimalist concept, it is still bold and highlights the look.

The best part about Botticelli Bob is that it’s super easy to style. You can bet on tricks with braids to give the shape or go straight to the heat tools. Finally, the big difference is that the waves are marked more widely and less curved.

Check out some inspirations for the perfect Botticelli Bob: