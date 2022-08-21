Simple tricks to free up space in Gmail now

Gmail is one of the e-mail services that revolutionized the way of using the internet. It is free and has a large amount of storage, which can be compromised if nothing is done.

Check out some of the habits you should adopt to avoid leaving your inbox clogged with files that are not even useful.

How to clear space in Gmail

To clear space on your Gmail account and not worry about sending and receiving files anymore, just follow a few simple tips. These are very efficient tricks, but they make all the difference in the matter.

1 – Start by filtering your email inbox

The best way to start cleaning Gmail is to filter your stored messages. Delete all information that will not be useful at any time. Many store promotions, marketing actions, offers and automatic messages can be eliminated in this way. With just that, you can free up a good amount of space on your account.

2 – Filter by attachment size

Usually, email attachments are the factors that fill your inbox the most. Therefore, you can find the “Size” section, select the “greater than” option and enter “above 500 KB”. This will show all the large files that take up a lot of Gmail space.

3 – Empty your trash and spam box

Another important habit is to empty the trash, as the items that are there also consume the storage of your Gmail account. Take the opportunity to check Spam and also delete everything that is no longer useful.

4 – Zoom out the images

Finally, a very efficient tip is to reduce the size of the image files. Just go to “Settings” and then “Photo and Video Upload Size” and select “Storage Savings”. Your images will lose quality, but they will still be present in the email if you wish.