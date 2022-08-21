Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, army official says | World

Somali forces ended a siege of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an army official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that they were still clearing explosives scattered around the building.

At least 12 people, most of them civilians, were killed when Somali’s elite armed forces fought al Qaeda-linked militants for 30 hours after they blew up and shot at the Hayat Hotel on Friday night.

“We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags scattered around the hotel,” said Mohamed Ali, a military official at the scene.

French news agency France-Presse previously reported that all of the gunmen were killed, citing a security commander.

Video shows explosions and gunshots around hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia

Friday’s attack was the first such major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

The al-Qaida-linked group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al Shabaab has been fighting for over 10 years to overthrow the Somali government. It wants to establish its own government based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Hayat is a popular hotel with lawmakers and other government officials.