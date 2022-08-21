Stephen King Recommends These 2 Horror Movies That Are On Netflix

The acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King is well known for sharing his recommendations via Twitter, as he often comments on titles that are interesting to see.

In addition to recommending black bird — a new thriller series that few are aware of and available on Apple TV, King has shared some movies he recommends seeing over the past few years, including the modern adaptation of his novel IT by filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

Within Stephen King’s recommendations we find two horror films that are available at Netflixmaking it a perfect plan for anyone looking for a movie buff day.

On the one hand, we have bird boxa film that was very popular at the time due to the dangerous viral challenge in which many tried to imitate the protagonist and which has now taken a back seat on the platform.

Directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, the movie Bird Box presents a fictional future in which an alien race has invaded planet Earth and is wiping out the existence of the human race. There are fewer and fewer survivors.

The little that is known about these mysterious creatures is that if you see them you commit suicide, so to move somewhere you must go blindfolded (or closed).

Under this premise, its plot revolves around a mother who, desperate to save her children, decides to undertake a risky two-day journey across a river to reach a place where there seems to be a refuge where this threat affects no one.

The other horror movie recommended by Stephen King is the scarlet hilla film directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro with Matthew Robbins.

The film has in its cast the actors Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam, Doug Jones and Javier Botet, among others.

The plot follows Edith Cushing, the young daughter of a wealthy businessman and aspiring writer who marries a bankrupt British aristocrat and moves into the Cushing mansion with him. However, the bloody secrets the house hides will soon be revealed.

These are the 2 horror movies Stephen King recommended that you can watch on Netflix.