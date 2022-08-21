Subscribers to Netflix’s cheapest plan won’t be able to download content

From the month of June, the Netflix officially confirmed in a statement that it was starting to negotiate the addition of a new plan that could be more affordable, but with ads.

Read more: Netflix announces release date for Cyberpunk: Expendables

According to some information provided by the The globe, the platform is developing some strategies so that, in the new plan, users will not have access to the download tool, both on cell phones, notebooks and other mobile devices. Function that allowed every subscriber the opportunity to check their episodes offline.

But, if this is officially confirmed, there may be a big drop in the number of subscribers to the platform, since many of the subscribers start to make use of this tool.

However, it is necessary to remember that the objective of developing a more accessible plan is precisely to attract a greater number of new subscriptions. However, according to the public, preventing users from downloading their episodes to watch offline will certainly become a problem.

In addition, there is also speculation that, under the new plan, subscribers will be able to skip ads, just like on YouTube, and will not be able to access all titles present in the catalog.

During the Cannes Advertising Festival, the company’s content director, Ted Sarandos, had announced that the platform was already looking for potential partnerships and, in the future, may even manage its ads.

“If the idea becomes important, we want to have control over it, maybe we can”commented.

The idea of ​​developing the project has been on the agenda since April, when Netflix revealed the considerable drop in its number of subscribers in the first quarter of this year.