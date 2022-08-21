SVU will have an episode based on the case of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard

The story between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has moved the internet a lot in recent months – and it continues to be talked about. Now, the Law&Order: SVU series will have an episode based on the case that stopped social media and headlines around the world.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 promises, huh? One of the episodes will be based on the case of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, where they will simulate a couple that seems to be in a real dispute. A photo of the shoot in New York shows Olivia Benson, the protagonist, in court as people stand with signs that read “Team Austin” and “Team Kelsey”.

The idea of ​​the episode is based on the case that stopped social networks and the press, in a real clash in the courts. For those who don’t remember, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they were the protagonists of several scandals and cases of abuse coming from both sides. Check out the series image:

Despite the image delivering this, there has still not been an official confirmation from the production regarding the link between the episode and the real case. However, the series already has some episodes that were based on real cases, so this could be a confirmation that the actors were inspiration for the episodes of the new season.

Law & Order: SVU It still doesn’t have an official date to premiere on TV, but it’s still filming. The prediction is that she can debut yet this year. In the meantime, you can keep an eye out here at Legacy Plus to keep up with all the news about your favorite series, plus news from the world of pop culture.