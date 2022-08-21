That ’70s Show and 6 more older shows to stream on Netflix

Nothing hurts more than when you want to watch a specific throwback series but can’t find it on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock… none of the streaming heavyweights. Sometimes it can be super hard to track down programs like That 70’s Show and others that have aged out of rotation.

As much as you don’t want to give up on your search for the shows you want, it’s not worth watching the grainy, low-quality VHS tape ripped on YouTube. But what do you do when you want to watch Feast of Five, Black Angel, or 2 broken Girls but they are not broadcasting?

You manifest that Netflix will come to its senses and liven up its programming with shows that people really want to watch. Even if it shows how 90210 are available elsewhere, fans still want them on their Netflix watch list, and these shows should be!

That 70’s Show and More Shows Netflix Should Add

We’re highlighting just seven of the shows we’ve loved and missed along the way that we hope to see again on streaming. We’re crossing our fingers that this list ages poorly and these older shows are added to Netflix in the next-to-far feature. Let’s start things off with That 70’s Show.

That 70’s Show

In 2020, all eight seasons of That 70’s Show were removed from Netflix, and as of August 2022, the hit comedy has yet to block a new streaming house. With Netflix’s upcoming spin-off series That 90’s show arriving in late 2022 and bringing together most of the main cast, it would make sense for the original to return to Netflix as a companion. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but fans all over the world will definitely miss Eric and his friends!

90210

A few years ago, The CW Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot was available to stream on Netflix, but like all CW series, eventually its time on the streamer expired. The CW has since revived the underrated teen drama and all five seasons of 90210 are available to watch on the network’s website. But we will never stop asking (more like demanding) that Netflix bring it back to the next generation of West Bev alumni.

My boys

These days, you won’t hear practically anyone talk about the show. My boys. The romantic comedy series aired on TBS for four seasons from 2006 and 2010. ozark Star Jordana Spiro played sports journalist PJ Franklin, who spent most of his time hanging out with his group of male friends rather than succeeding in love. Once upon a time, the criminally underrated series was available on Netflix, and it’s time for this hidden gem to get a second life.

party of five

As with the previous three series, party of five spent some time streaming on Netflix in the past, but has been absent from the streamer for years. Even though you can watch the 2020 Freeform reboot on Hulu, the six seasons of the 1994 original starring Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert aren’t accessible beyond on-demand purchase. We need some ’90s nostalgia on Netflix, and party of five would do the trick!

2 broken Girls

Somehow the hit CBS comedy 2 broken Girls starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs hasn’t landed on a streaming service since it concluded in 2017. The series centered on two struggling young waitresses who join forces to start a cupcake business. Warner Bros. owns the rights to distribute 2 broken Girls, which means HBO Max would be a natural home for comedy, but with Netflix renewing rights to other WB-owned series Reign and The originals, Netflix could be a contender for Max and Caroline’s cupcake misadventures.

Dark Angel

When it comes to genre shows, many cult classics tend to come and go, falling into the collection of beloved shows that are gone too soon as more and more join the ranks. Jessica Alba starred in Fox’s two-season sci-fi drama Dark Angel from 2000 to 2002. Considering how big a star Alba has become, would you assume Dark Angel would be available somewhere. Currently, 20th Century Fox hasn’t put the series on Disney+ or Hulu, so… Netflix, that’s it!

What programs would you add to the list? Share your picks for older shows that should be streaming on Netflix – or just in the streaming period – in the comments!