The Apple Security Flaw That Could Let Hackers Control Devices

A hacker can take full control of your Apple device if it has been affected by a recent security breach, industry experts say.

To fix the problem, which may have been “actively exploited” by hackers, Apple has released a new update.

The security breach can affect iPhone, iPad and Mac. According to the company, the new software “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.

The update is available for iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad 5th generation and later.

It can also be downloaded in later editions for iPad mini 4 and iPod touch 7th generation. Mac users running the macOS Monterey operating system are also encouraged to upgrade.

Apple said hackers used the flaw to infiltrate WebKit, the engine that powers Safari, the manufacturer’s web browser. The company claims that hackers can use the flaw if the user accesses “maliciously crafted web content”.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw was used against people or devices.

Analysis by Joe Tidy, Technology Reporter

Software updates are a routine (and sometimes irritating) part of our modern tech lives, but this update shouldn’t be ignored.

The cybersecurity world is concerned about the potential hackers can gain if they attack a device vulnerable to this breach.

Therefore, it is important to check the settings of Apple devices.

Or better yet: have automatic updates turned on.

For the vast majority of users, there is no reason to panic. So far, there are no indications that hackers used the flaw to launch massive attacks against the general public.

It must also be said that the social media outcry over the security update is possibly exaggerated.

Apple has released similar emergency security updates throughout the year, most recently in March, without much fanfare or panic.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by the report.

According to its security update page: “Apple does not disclose, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation is conducted and releases are available.”

