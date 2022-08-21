The Apple Security Flaw That Could Let Hackers Control Devices

  • Tom Gerken
  • From the technology team

A hacker can take full control of your Apple device if it has been affected by a recent security breach, industry experts say.

To fix the problem, which may have been “actively exploited” by hackers, Apple has released a new update.

The security breach can affect iPhone, iPad and Mac. According to the company, the new software “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.

The update is available for iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad 5th generation and later.

