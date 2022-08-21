The best mods of Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered it barely came out for PC and we’ve already started to be graced by the modder community, who created several mods for players. From the most bizarre to the graphical improvements and new outfits for Peter Parker, we’ve listed the best mods below.

Now you too can be the villains of the game. (Image: Playback/Lucifer6667676) Photo: Canaltech

Created by “DarkSource10”, obviously a Brazilian, transforms the classic look of Spider-Man into the most feared version of all, the WhatsApp-Man. With the look all green and with the symbol of the messaging application on the back, the creator of the mod still promises that, if it becomes possible to modify sounds, the classic hiss when receiving messages will be present.





Unfortunately, the black uniform had to come from the hands of the community. (Image: Reproduction/iyelpogi) Photo: Canaltech

This modification of “skull198” is more of a simple color replacement, using the costume based on the Sam Raimi films and turning it black, just like when Venom absorbs Peter Parker’s costume in the third film played by Tobey Maguire.

Is it wrong to like this mod made by “HomelanderSoldierBoy”? If so, I don’t want to be right.





Stylish he is, we can’t deny it. (Image: Reproduction/tiffsomniac) Photo: Canaltech

This modification turns Peter Parker into the villain Scorpio, one of the game’s antagonists and a member of the Sinister Six.





With a tone closer to the comics, this look becomes more charming for fans. (Image: Playback/MoonHater) Photo: Canaltech

The first version of the Friendly Neighborhood skin, remodeled to be more similar to the version used by Tobey Maguire in the first Spider-Man.





Photo: Image: Reproduction / Sony / Canaltech

The Advanced Suit look is replaced by the version of Spider-Man that became known as Superior Spider-Man, a saga that lasted for 31 issues back in 2013. Here, it is not Peter Parker who is behind the suit, but Doctor Otto Octavius, who steals Peter Parker’s body and ends up becoming one of the best Spider-Man sagas in comics.

We know Spider-Man’s black costume is one of the most beloved among fans, and this “iyelpogi” modification transforms the game’s main costume into an all-black version, harking back to the Venom-dominated costume the hero receives after the first one. Secret Wars version.

Modder “Reshade Guy” created this lighting and shading version of the game that makes it very similar to the visual style of Sam Raimi’s classic films. To help, the video also features Danny Elfman’s theme song for the film and we can say that it works very well.

This mod made by “tiffsomniac” puts a stylish version of Peter Parker to swing through the skies of New York.

This modification is pretty simple, but it works really well for the more puristic Spider-Man fans. The mod takes the classic costume and darkens the blue tone of the uniform, making it look more like the classic comic book version, where the bluish tone is darker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Modifications can only be entered in the desktop version.

