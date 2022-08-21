‘The Boys’: Season 3 Explains Why Black Noir Never Takes Off His Mask; Check out!

The identity of Black Noir has always been a mystery in the series. ‘The Boys‘ as his face was never revealed.

But the 3rd episode of the new season explains why.

In one of the scenes, Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) tells about the time he worked with members of the Revanche group in Nicaragua.

In the scene, we see a flashback and Grace eavesdrops on a conversation between young Stan Edgar and the Black Noir, who insists on not wearing his mask anymore.

However, Edgar forces him to wear the accessory to prevent people from discovering that he is black, threatening him if the ‘hero’ questions his orders.

In any case, Black Noir ends up seriously injured and disfigured on a mission in the Central American country and starts wearing the mask to hide his appearance.

Enjoy watching:

In the scene, who plays the character is Fritzy Klevans-Destinewhich takes the place of Nathan Mitchelloriginal interpreter since the 1st season.

So, what do you think of the explanation?

Remembering that the next episode arrives in the catalog of amazon Prime Video in June 10.

The new cycle introduces Jensen Ackles (Solider Boy), Laurie Holden (Crimson Countess), Sean Patrick Flanery (Supersonic), Nick Wechsler (Blue Hawk) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Gunpowder).

Review | The Boys – Season 2: Even More Sadistic, Violent, and Offensive

Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogenthe series is based on the comics of the same name released in 2006.

Set in a world where superheroes have embraced the dark side of their fame, it will focus on a group of vigilantes known as “The Boys”, who are sent to defeat corrupt superheroes with no more than courage. and willingness to fight dirty.

The list includes Karl Urban, Jack Qaudi, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell.

Don’t forget to watch: