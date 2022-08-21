The Man Who Killed Don Quixote premieres today on television in Portugal

After decades in development and a long-awaited debut in national cinemas, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally arrives on Portuguese television.

Project of a lifetime by visionary Terry Gilliam, one of the founders of Monty Python, the film tells the crazy story of a director who is dragged into an adventure through time when he is mistaken for Sancho Panza. With Adam Driver, Jonathan Price and a cast that includes several Portuguese actors, The Man Who Killed Dom Quixote premieres today, August 21, Sunday, at 9:30 pm, exclusively on TVCine Top.

Toby, a cynical but supposedly genius film director, finds himself trapped in the delusions of an old Spanish shoemaker who believes he is Don Quixote and sees Sancho Panza in him. In the course of his comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to face the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth – a film that forever changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village. Can Toby rectify the situation and regain his humanity? Can Don Quixote survive his madness and impending death? Or will love triumph?

A co-production between Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was partially filmed at the Convent of Christ in Tomar. Joana Ribeiro and Lídia Franco are some of the Portuguese faces that are part of the project, alongside names like Driver, Price, Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgård and Rossy de Palma. A free and irreverent adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes’ immortal work, not to be missed today at 9:30 pm.

If you want, you can watch the movie trailer here.

