The Princess ★★★☆☆ (2022) – Geek Sapiens

The princess arrived in the catalog of Star+ and brought a different story, with a lot of empowerment and mind-blowing beating, from start to finish. The film breaks the stereotypes of a princess story, with a protagonist who doesn’t have to wait for Prince Charming to be saved; she saves herself and everyone in her kingdom.

The film has incredible action sequences, which impressed me with the quality of the choreography in the fights. In addition to the beating, the film also develops an acceptable story, which does well to break stereotypes of this genre of films, putting the princess to reject and destroy the current order of things.

In the film’s plot, we follow the Princess, who rejects a marriage arranged by her father in order to maintain stable power relations, and is then kidnapped and imprisoned in a tower by the man she rejected. When she finds herself cornered, with her family and subjects in danger, the Princess decides to act on her own and rescue everyone. And this is where the film begins to impress, there are several very well-conducted action scenes, which deliver more of this warrior’s unimaginable skills. Throughout the plot, we also learn the origins of the Princess’s abilities.

The pace of the film is frenetic, full of action and beating, with scenes so unlikely that it only makes everything even more impressive. The story of the feature is simple, it serves more as a background for all the action to happen, but it works well to cover the gaps that arise as the plot progresses.

In the role of the Princess we have Joey King, which is sensational and very thick, performing incredible action scenes. It’s really nice to see how a woman can single-handedly shock a bunch of heavily-armed big guys when they find her. The Princess is not the only powerful woman in the film, we also have Linh, played by Veronica Ngo, a friend of hers, who will help her face the kingdom’s enemies. The villains are also very well represented in the film, with Dominic Cooper like Julius, the rejected and hurt prince, and his champion Moira, played by Olga Kurylenko.

The technical part of the film is very good, with a precise direction, which knew how to lead the action scenes very well, creating a very involving and satisfying dynamic. The environment of the feature is also well characterized, with many elements that recreate very well a medieval story, in the “once upon a time” style. The violence and action are the highlights of the feature, which has impressive fight scenes and a lot of gore in finishing the enemies.

The Princess is a film that positively surprised me, because when I pressed play, I didn’t expect anything too much. The film’s plot is simple but solid enough to keep all the elements going. The performances of the feature are good, with the full emphasis on Joey King, who is sensational in the main character. And finally, the highest point is the unbridled action that was very well conducted throughout the entire film. The Princess is a good choice to relax, and especially, to revisit a cliché story with a totally different perspective on the power of women.

The Princess is available on Star+.