The Rock talks about possible crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters

Having an active voice on WB Discovery, Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson returns to talk about a possible meeting between Marvel and DC in theaters.

With its influence, The Rock is trying to bring the beloved Henry Cavill back to his role as Superman. Previously, the actor had already reported his desire about his desire to unite in a project the division of Warner Bros. Discovery and the studio of Walt Disney.

In an interview with Total Film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he remains hopeful about a crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters. The actor said that his optimistic nature makes him believe that this is inevitable, given the success these universes have had in theaters:

“I’m optimistic. It’s my nature to be optimistic, especially when it comes to creativity. Incidentally, especially when it comes to movies from DC’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of Marvel superheroes and supervillains. To me, they not only can exist, but must, in my mind, intersect one day.”

Last year, during the premiere of Red alert, Johnson had toyed with the possibility. Check out the actor’s statement below:

“I think there’s a crossover on the horizon with Black Adam and Wonder Woman. What we were talking about today is I turned to Gal [Gadot] and Ryan [Reynolds] and said there should be one between Marvel and DC. We can be the ones who make it happen. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens at the end of the road.”

Although it looked like The Rock was joking in the interview, the insider Daniel Richtman revealed (via patreon) that the former WWE wrestler was serious about the crossover. So serious that Johnson has brought together the MCU’s mighty Kevin Feige and executives of Warner Bros. to talk about it.

Richtman couldn’t say what happened at this meeting, but I think we can dream, since with the multiverse being explored in both universes, it wouldn’t be any force to carry out this long-awaited crossover by fans. And you, do you think The Rock will be able to unite DC and Marvel? Comment in our Telegram group!

Kevin Feige Gives Hope for Marvel-DC Crossover

Perhaps the dream of almost every nerd is to see a meeting in the cinemas of the most popular heroes of the world. DC Comics and from Marvel Comics. Although this is quite complicated to happen for several reasons, the cinematic crossover of the two companies may not be that far from our horizon.

In 2021, the director James Gunnwho commanded The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxyrevealed that he had conversations with the powerful Warner and disney about the possibility of directing a feature with the biggest characters of the two studios.

The dcnauts and marvettes executives did not comment at the time on this statement by Gunn. but recently Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the crossover to ComicBook.com. Asked by the website about this unlikely event, Feige did not rule out the possibility:

“Well look, my standard response to things is ‘never say Never’. I never thought we would get this far. James didn’t mention this, James is deeply involved with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will begin filming before the end of this year. After finishing the spectacular The Suicide Squad and promote him, he will be preparing for the Guardians 3”.

Gunn’s initial idea, according to himself, was to make a film with the harlequin and Groot, characters he directed in DC Films and on marvel studios. However, if this production was really approved, other heroes and villains would certainly appear in the story.

With the multiverses currently being explored in the MCU and DCEU, the crossover between the two studios is no longer all that unlikely. Would it be a good idea to have this big meeting? Comment on our social networks. Leave your opinions in the comments below!