The Truth Behind the Series Fans Didn’t Know

euphoria, is a series created by Sam Levinson. A teen drama, which tells the story of a group of high school students, who experience various aspects of the series. Among them love, identity and friendships, while indulging in drugs and sex.

The main characters of euphoria, are Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). Their friendship is troubled, whose bond with each other often complicates their lives while providing them with relief.

The series tackles a number of sensitive subjects. Since its release, it has been highly praised by critics, the story, style, visuals and performances have contributed to its success.

If you’ve watched the series and the plight of the teenagers made you reflect on your own life, you might be curious to know if the story is inspired by real events or true stories. Well, here’s everything we know about designing euphoria.

euphoria is it a real story?

euphoria, partially based on a true story. It is an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name, created by Ron Leshem. In addition to being a creator, he is also a co-writer along with Daniel Amsel. The plot of the Israeli series, revolves around a group of teenagers who lead life, carefree and anyway, without parental supervision.

Although the American adaptation shares the same spirit and some behavioral patterns of some characters as in its origin series, its central narrative is drastically different. In the original series, the main plot is based on the murder of teenager Raanan Levy in the real world.

However, this storyline is not in the first season of the American adaptation. euphoria, de Levinson was based on his personal experiences, and that of some of the series’ cast members. The series director stated that he struggled with drug addiction and anxiety in his teens.

Levinson’s experiences are represented in the series with the main characters, Rue, who is a recovering addict, and Jules, a trans girl dealing with anxiety. In an interview with EWLevinson said:

“I was just trying to capture that kind of heightened feeling of emotion, when you’re young and how relationships feel. Relationships have so much attraction, and people have so much attraction, and the world feels like it’s constantly pressing on you and this anxiety and this kind of mood swing that I think is inherent to being young in general, but it’s even more so when you struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction.”

The lives of the actors and the influence on the history of the series

The actress who plays Jules in euphoria, Hunter Schafer is trans in real life. So, his life experiences served as inspiration to bring his character to life. Likewise, actress Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, also contributed to creating the personality and story behind her character. With this, the author used his life experiences as a basis.

Kat is seen as a body-conscious teenager, and Ferreira’s experiences as a model influence the character’s style of dress. Zendaya, who plays Rue in the series, stated that her character is a perfect, fusion between her and her character.

the plot of euphoria, deals with real world issues, such as drug use, sexual exploitation of minors, anxiety, depression among other topics. In fact, it is a representation of the minds of young adults and how they deal with these issues.

With this, the series portrays the problems of modern teenagers and is fully linked to real experiences. The characters in the series may be fictional, but the emotions they convey are real, which makes fans believe the stories are real.

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil, so you don't miss anything about the series. (via The Cinemaholic)