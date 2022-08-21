They passed Medicine – with the help of an AI that predicts standards in the Enem – 08/21/2022

Caring for people is “in the blood” of 23-year-old Alice Baumgarten. Her sister is a nurse and her mother is a nursing technician. The godmother studied medicine at UFES (Federal University of Espírito Santo). “She was one of my greatest examples to also choose this course”, reveals the student.

The problem, of course, was the Enem (National High School Exam, essential for passing public institutions). Or rather: the preparation for it. Alice says that she felt lost in the traditional cram school classes because the amount of content required was too large.

Alice was already smart, but she had a backup: an artificial intelligence. She was approved in Medicine at UFES in 2020 after using the study system developed by a local edtech (teaching technology company), Gama Ensino.

The AI ​​created by Gama can, for example, evaluate the evolution of the Enem and establish trends in topics in the next tests. (Indeed, they have maintained a certain “pattern” from one year to the next.)

Gama Teaching system interface, with predictive AI of Enem patterns Image: Reproduction/Teaching Range

But more than that, AI allows you to customize the student’s curriculum, understanding their strengths and weaknesses.

“I took two years of a traditional prep course and it is not humanly possible, in one year, to study all the contents that this type of preparatory course offers. This generates a large amount of accumulated material and, consequently, frustration”, says Alice. “With Gama, I was able to find out exactly what I was having difficulty with, but only in the subjects that were relevant.”

According to Gama, the approval rate of students who use the system is 80%, with 60% going to a Federal University. For this, the study time at the institution is between 6 to 18 months.

Methodology also involves face-to-face classes Image: Publicity/Teaching Range

How it works?

Initially, the system performs dynamic tests with the candidate to map, in three levels of depth, which are the subjects that he needs to learn to score in that test.

“These exams are registered with AI and renewed in each module”, explains the executive president of Gama, Nilton Sagrillo. He was the creator of the AI ​​prototype, later developed by product director Lorenzo Tessari and technology director Silas Campos.

System interface: constant assessments to guide the student Image: Reproduction

Thus, it is possible to understand how the school can restructure the teaching schedule around the specific demands of the students.

“We took this test and the result was entered into the system, to be combined with the entrance exam to be provided”, recalls Alice. “Then they would call us in for a meeting to show us the areas we needed to pay more attention to.”

The workload is balanced for each subject in a personalized way, including highlighting topics that are more likely to fall on the test. Traditional cram schools usually maintain the same level for all subjects.

“Sometimes, even some content that I knew a lot had to be studied more than another subject in which I didn’t have a good basis, but it wasn’t relevant to the entrance exam I wanted”, summarizes Alice.

pass rates

Anna Karolyna Moreira passed Medicine in 2020: “very clear evolution” Image: Personal archive

Although AI offers support for other entrance exams, such as engineering, law, nutrition and dentistry, “more than 90% of our students focus on medicine”, says Sagrillo.

Anna Karolyna Moreira, 24, was one of them. As a child, she witnessed her family’s difficulty in accessing the public health network.

“I intend to get more involved with the clinical area, to be able to create a real bond with people and do what I can to make their lives a little better”, he says.

In 2020, she was approved at UFES. And the AI ​​experience made all the difference.

“At [escola] traditional, it seemed that I didn’t move. At Gama, I was able to manage my time better and I saw a very clear evolution. I remember the simulations; the grades were very good”, says Anna.

Anna Karolyna says she realized that edtech had a “more realistic” concern for her needs. And not everything was left to the AI: after the systematic analysis of the exams, the weaknesses in each subject were reviewed with the teachers.

Tips for the Enem

According to Sagrillo, the mistake most made by Brazilian students is believing that, in order to pass the Enem, they need to study and learn the entire subject. For him, the Enem is a test with specific characteristics, with standards in the provisions of the themes. “Focusing on the most recurrent subjects of each subject is what guarantees approval”, he explains.

In addition, it is important to master the basics of each subject very well. Another tip is, during preparation, to do several old and simulated tests. It is through these exams that the student is able to identify what he is losing point and needs to evolve.

From the point of view of former students Alice and Anna (now medical students), it is important to control anxiety and have an organized – and personalized – study.

Enem 2022 exams are scheduled for November 13th and 20th.