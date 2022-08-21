This is the trick that few people know to add a person to the WhatsApp app without asking for their number – Metro World News Brasil

There is a simple trick that few know how to add a person in the WhatsApp application without asking for their number, in a simple way.

As detailed by the app’s blog, your friends and family can scan your WhatsApp QR code to add you as a contact. Your QR code does not expire unless you reset it or delete your WhatsApp account.

The feature is available on Android and iPhone. Check out how to view your WhatsApp QR code:

On Android:

Open WhatsApp, tap More options and Settings.

Tap the QR code icon that appears next to your name.

iPhone

Open WhatsApp and tap Settings.

Tap the QR code icon that appears next to your name.

Only share your WhatsApp QR code with people you trust. It is possible for someone to forward your QR code to others, who will then be able to scan it and add you as a contact.

You can scan a QR code to add your friends or family’s contact details to WhatsApp.

scan in person

Open WhatsApp, tap More options and then Settings.

Tap the QR code icon that appears next to your name.

Tap SCAN CODE.

Position your device over the QR code to scan it.

Tap ADD.

If you prefer, you can scan the code on the WhatsApp camera screen:

Open WhatsApp and tap Camera

Position your device over the QR code to scan it.

Tap ADD.

Scan from Gallery

Open WhatsApp, tap More options and then Settings.

Tap the QR code icon that appears next to your name.

Tap SCAN CODE.

Tap the Gallery icon at the bottom of the screen.

Select the image with the WhatsApp QR code in your Gallery, or tap More > Photos to select the image in your Photos app.

Tap OK.

Tap ADD.

Scan from New Contact screen

Open WhatsApp and tap New conversation.

Tap the QR code icon that appears next to New Contact.

Tap SCAN CODE.

Tap ADD.

WhatsApp camera scan

Open WhatsApp and tap Camera

Select the QR code image you want to scan.

Tap ADD.

Scan from a conversation

On WhatsApp, open an individual or group conversation.

Tap the camera icon.

Select the QR code image you want to scan.

Tap ADD.

