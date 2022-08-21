Thunderbolts: Marvel supergroup movie already has director and screenwriter

A film adapting the supergroup thunderbolts from Marvel is in development. according to deadline, the production already has its director and screenwriter chosen. Jake Schreier will be responsible for the novelty, along with screenwriter Eric Pearson, responsible for the text of Black Widow. Kevin Feige, as always, signs the production.

According to the North American portal, details about the plot are not yet available, but rather, it will revolve around the group of villains who are sent on specific missions under the tutelage of the United States government. The comic book idea isn’t new, of course, and the recipe has already been used by DC Comics on two movie occasions. The first with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and last year with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The site also mentions that, despite the production being in the initial stages, part of the MCU cast is already being activated to guarantee schedules and schedules for filming as early as next summer.

Characters

Within the current MCU, some characters fit perfectly into the Thunderbolts movie proposal. Among them Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the Abomination (Tim Roth, who will return in the She-Hulk series), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), US Agent (Wyatt) Russell) and the Winter Soldier himself (Sebastian Stan). In the comics, they are linked directly to General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who was played in the MCU by William Hurt (who died in March of this year).

Still according to Deadline’s sources, director Jake Schreier’s pitch would have impressed “executives”. Schreier started his career with music videos (he worked with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar) and had a lauded movie at Sundance in 2013 called Robot & Frank. He also directed Paper Towns (2015), in addition to having worked on productions for A24, FX and Netflix.

So, what do you think of the idea?

