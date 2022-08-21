Tite reveals reasons for the lack of prominence of the Brazilian giant in the Selection

With each passing day, the questions grow more and more. Fans want one, the media wants another and the coach Titus needs to move away from the noise to analyze, within its style, who should be called to the Brazilian Team.

The Brazil coach has given several interviews in recent days and has spoken about numerous requests from players that reach his ears. This time, in an interview with Rádio 98FM, Titus talked about the attacker Hulkof Atlético-MG.

“The movements that Hulk makes are very similar, understand well, to those Gabriel barbosa I used to do it like 9. He’s not an area player, he’s a movement player. And that adapts with second striker. Hulk played with cuca last year with the Diego Costa. He came a little behind and the Diego as pivot. He’s a movement player. Today the Gabriel play this game of movement with the Pedro there in front. O firmino makes a similar movement Matheus Wedge also. They are players for this role”, revealed Titus.

“We always analyze the context. It’s the competitions. What happens with the Hulk, which was convened. Attackers, specifically, Hulk… We have Gabriel Barbosawe have Roberto Firminowe have Gabriel Jesus, richarlison, Pedro, Matheus Cunha. There are seven athletes you have for two or three roles. Sometimes it’s not not wanting to. They are different characteristics,” he added.

Hulk is the top scorer of Atlético-MG in the 2022 season with 24 goals scored. Despite this, he is not in a good phase at the moment. THE Brazilian Team enters the field in September to face Tunisia and Ghanalast friendlies before the world Cup.