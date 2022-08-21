UFC 278: Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman and is welterweight champion | combat

Usman started controlling the actions, taking the center of the octagon and, when trying to take it to the ground, saw the Englishman lose his balance and entered his guard to hit the ground and pound. Edwards got to his feet shortly afterwards and surprised him by landing a takedown. It was the first time in 16 fights that the Nigerian was put down. The challenger went to the mount, moved to the back and, despite not submitting, secured the first round in his favor.

After the disadvantage in the initial round, the champion returned aggressive in the striking, with long sequences of blows. The fight was even briefly interrupted after an unintentional finger in the eye of the challenger in Usman. On the return, the Nigerian was superior in striking and applied a takedown in the final seconds. The champion’s dominance increased in the third round, both in the standup and in the grapple fight.

In the fourth round, Edwards no longer seemed to have the weapons to match the actions against the Nigerian. He even tried to go to the back, but he couldn’t take it down or put the hooks. Usman escaped and resumed the monologue. In the final five minutes, the champion remained in control and the challenger did little to change the scenario. Until Edwards did what seemed impossible: he landed a high kick on Usman’s head, who collapsed KO’d.

