UN chief calls for ‘barriers’ to Russian fertilizer exports to be broken down – News

Russian fertilizers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unhindered” to avoid a food crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Istanbul on Saturday.

“It is important that governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market,” he said of the CCC (Joint Coordination Center), which oversees the smooth operation of the agreement sealed between Ukraine and Russia to resume the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The pact also guarantees Russia the export of its agricultural products and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions.

“What we see here in Istanbul and in Odessa [transporte de grãos ucranianos] it’s just the most visible part of the solution,” Guterres said. “The other part of this global deal is unrestricted access to Russian food and fertilizer that is not subject to sanctions from global markets,” Guterres said.





The UN chief stressed that the export of these Russian agricultural products still faces “obstacles”.

“If there is no fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023. Getting more food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia is essential to calm markets… and lower prices for consumers,” he added.

Guterres traveled this week to Lviv, in western Ukraine, where he met on Thursday (18) with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This Friday (19), he went to Odessa, one of the three ports destined for the export of cereals.

On Saturday, he also visited the first UN-chartered humanitarian ship carrying Ukrainian grain off the southern coast of Istanbul.

The Brave Commander, whose final destination is Djibouti, left the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny with 23,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday (16), before crossing the Bosphorus on Wednesday night (17).

Guterres promised on Thursday that the UN would try to “intensify” Ukraine’s grain exports before winter.