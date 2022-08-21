understand how they work and test yourself!

Solve optical illusions, in addition to being a great way to spend your time, it’s also a way to exercise your mind. The faster you solve, the higher your IQ, that is, the more alert your senses are. With practice, it becomes easier and easier to solve the challenges.

There are several types of optical illusions, so let’s list them and talk a little bit about each one.

Types of optical illusion

Here are the most common types of optical illusions and how they interfere in everyday life:

1. Optical illusion personality test

From an illustration, it is possible to reveal your hidden aspirations and desires. An example of this is in the image below:

So what you identified first in the image reveals your aspirations. If you have seen a spy first, it means that you have a secret desire to learn everyone’s secret and use that knowledge to help them in some way. If you have seen a car first, it means that you want to travel the world and adventure more and more.

2. Images on the internet

A very famous image of a dress in which many said they saw blue and black and others green and gold went viral and became a huge controversy. This is also a good example of an optical illusion.

3. Work the mind in a playful way

The optical illusion itself became a joke. Many challenges were created from it, such as finding the frog in the image. And the animal is actually camouflaged in what appears to be just leaves, thus sharpening the mind and working the senses.

In addition, it has been proven that people exposed to some optical illusions can experience improvements in vision. Researchers from the universities of York and Glasgow, in the United Kingdom, have published a study that proves this claim.

The research was based on an experiment carried out with 74 people who were divided into two groups. The first group visualized an image rotating clockwise, while the second group visualized an image rotating counterclockwise.

Group 1 components showed a notable improvement in their ability to read smaller words for a short period of time. That is, the illusion facilitated the visualization and recognition of characters.