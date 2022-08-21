Understand why the UN, WHO and PAHO became decorative

Such organizations, with leftist speech and action, have lost relevance in the global context

Founded in 1945, at the end of the Second World War, and with the aim of promoting understanding between nations and avoiding new conflicts like the one that had ended, the United Nations (UN) then had 51 founding states and members. Today, there are 193 member states.

Although it has in its curriculum some important achievements, such as the creation of the State of Israel and it has been successful in pacifying some small regional conflicts, the UN today is a modern Tower of Babel, in which many speak and little understand each other.

Furthermore, as administrative decisions are taken by majority vote, management positions are held by representatives of the Third World, generally leftist professionals with a low intellectual level.

No wonder, then, that he has no influence when it comes to some important question. One of the best spy and science fiction writers, the Belgian Jean Libert (1913-1995), who used the pseudonyms of Paul Kenny and Jean-Gaston Vandel, defined the UN as follows: “If two small countries come into conflict, the UN intervenes. , and the conflict disappears; if a big country and a small country come into conflict, the UN intervenes and the small country disappears; if two big countries come into conflict, the UN intervenes and the UN disappears”. A joke, but not far from reality.

The forced omission of the UN in the war between Russia and Ukraine shows its lack of importance.

The UN has six main bodies in its administrative structure: the General Assembly, the Secretariat, the International Court of Justice, and the three Councils: Security, Economic and Social and Guardianship. Each of these bodies houses its Departments, its Commissions and its Organizations.

A diplomat I know, who served with the UN, commented, with some irony, on the mediocrity of his professional staff: there are two types of UN officials. Either they were good students at bad universities, or they were the worst students at the best universities. To demonstrate the clumsy and rigged functioning of these parts of the UN, and to show that the many criticisms that arise around the world regarding its functioning are justified, we will talk about three of these parts: PAHO-Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Human Rights Council.

PAHO and the “slavery” of Cuban doctors

PAHO, although it was created in 1902, today functions as a WHO regional office in the Americas.

A recent fact demonstrates its rigging and its dysfunctionality. In 2011 and 2012, there was a series of secret negotiations between the Cuban dictatorship and the Dilma Rousseff government for the hiring of Cuban doctors in Brazil, and the way in which the Cuban dictatorship formally seized most of the salaries of these professionals. These negotiations concluded that it was better to remove the Brazilian Congress from the issue, to avoid uncomfortable discussions regarding the regime of true slavery to which these professionals would be subject.

Carissa Etienne

PAHO then entered the negotiations and admitted to playing the role of intermediary in the operation to steal doctors’ salaries. It was, as it is still run, by an obscure Dominican doctor, Carissa Etienne, a graduate of the University of the West Indies, a Jamaican institution that doesn’t even appear among the top four hundred in the international rankings. So it was done. The “companion” Carine, the Cuban dictatorship and the Dilma government set up the entire work scheme “analogous to slavery” for thousands of Cuban doctors, which functioned until the current Brazilian government took office. Today, exiled doctors in the US who served in Brazil are suing Carine and PAHO in Washington’s courts. They charge the money that was stolen from them. Compensation may be left for Brazil.

WHO and leftist Tedros Adhanom

Tedros Adhanom and Carissa Etienne | Photo: reproduction

The WHO should, as it was created for this and costs the whole world a fortune, be a beacon in the fight against the Covid pandemic. You should immediately research the origin of the virus, how to prevent its spread, and effective means of preventing and curing your illness. All efficiently and quickly. Didn’t do any of that.

What was seen was a completely lost WHO. Its director was – and still is – Tedros Adhanom, an obscure Ethiopian biologist (he isn’t even a doctor), graduated from an unimpressive university at the time (1986) and which soon after (in 2002) closed its doors, the University of Asmara.

But Tedros is a well-known leftist, which explains his role in this important role. As the virus had emerged in Wuhan, China, and Tedros feared it would displease his Chinese “companions”, he did not send researchers to Wuhan, to investigate the origin of Covid and possible means of combating it. Just a year later he sent some scientists, after worldwide complaints, but even these got nothing, for lack of Chinese collaboration.

Nor has it sent researchers to Asian countries where the virus has been less deadly, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan, to learn how to better deal with it. Nor did it convene the major laboratories for a conference in Geneva (headquarters of the WHO) to develop drugs and vaccines.

Vaccines emerged from individual free enterprise efforts in various parts of the world. Tedros stayed and his “scientists” were paid very well in the good good of Geneva, while the world fell ill. Furthermore, for convenience, the WHO adopted and helped to spread the “lockdown”, the catastrophic “close everything” measure, advocated by the Imperial College of London (ICL) and its epidemiologist Neil Ferguson.

If he had the slightest bit of knowledge, Tedros would know that Ferguson had at least twice made doomsday predictions and gone wrong badly, even ridiculously: in Mad Cow Disease and Chicken Flu. He would never be a good adviser. Later it would be known that the lockdown was of no use in containing the evil and would leave a world economic disaster. But it was too late.

Human Rights Council

The UN Human Rights Council (or High Commissioner for Human Rights) has been headed, since 2018, by former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet.

Although he is not an obscure figure, like Carissa Etienne or Tedros Adhanom, Bachelet, as a left-wing extremist that he is, could not hold the position he holds. Bachelet was exiled to East Germany, whose regime she praised and had links in Chile with the Frente Patriótica Manoel Rodriguez (FPMR), a terrorist organization. An admirer of Fidel Castro, when she presided over Chile, she made a point of making an official visit to the Cuban dictatorship and kissing Fidel’s hand.

It’s been four decades since a Chilean president visited the island. It lacks impartiality. Naturally involved with President Jair Bolsonaro, she often made accusations against him, echoing lines from the extreme left-wing Tupiniquim parties.

In 2018, about to take up her post at the UN, at a Public Health congress in Rio de Janeiro, Bachelet meddled in our affairs and asked for Lula to be free. In 2019, he criticized mining in the Amazon and criticized the Brazilian government for the forest fires, in addition to accusing it of alleged police excesses in Brazil. He received a then harsh response from President Bolsonaro.

In 2020, Bachelet defended the Landless, and claimed that journalists were being persecuted in Brazil. Now in 2022, he has returned to the Amazon key and criticized the government for the deaths of environmentalist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips. At no time did he mention the readiness of the government and the Federal Police to uncover the crime and arrest the culprits.

Bachelet is less critical of the Nicaraguan government, although Daniel Ortega (in his fifth term as president) killed around 400 opposition protesters in 2018 (including a Brazilian student) on the country’s streets. She made some timid reports urging the government to engage in dialogue with the opposition and offering its services. He was silent about the religious persecution in the country.

The nuns of Mother Teresa’s organization of Calcutta have been expelled from Nicaragua, Christian radio stations have been closed, the Bishop of Managua has been arrested and sermons in churches are censored. Cuba, which last year violently repressed demonstrators for democracy, and arrested incommunicado opponents, journalists, artists and even children, also received mild criticism from Bachelet, who called for tolerance of the Cuban dictatorship, but also called for “suspension of unilateral sanctions against Cuba.” , alluding to the American embargo. And she only did so because Human Rights Watch, her international human rights organization, asked her for a position in July last year. Even more timid was the Chinese government’s persecution of the Uighurs, a Muslim minority that is being isolated and sent to concentration camps in China. She made a fanciful visit to China, in May of this year, to say that she was acting, but a visit directed by the Chinese government, went only where they took her and only interviewed people selected by the same government. She has not spoken to any imprisoned Uighurs, although there are 1 million of them in concentration camps. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International even asked for his resignation. A fake.