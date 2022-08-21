Users report BUG in super fast charging on S20 FE after update – All in Tech

Samsung’s absolute sales success, the GALAXY s20 FE with snapdragon 865 continues to receive periodic updates from Samsung. However, the last update with the August 2022 security patch unfortunately brought several bugs to the device.

After installing this update, a new team noticed that the device simply stops charging when it reaches 69%. Interestingly, this issue only occurs when the “super fast charging” mode is active.

How to solve?

Obviously, we hope that Samsung fixes this bug as soon as possible. But luckily, there is a very practical way to “fix” the issue. In case your Galaxy S20 FE has stopped charging, just remove the charging bug and put it back on.

Another temporary solution to the problem is to disable the “Fast Charging” function in the smartphone settings.

